Majilis Speaker attends ceremony of opening TurkPA office in Baku 

BAKU. KAZINFORM Today Nurlan Nigmatulin participated in the opening of a new administrative building of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) Secretariat in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the current Chairman-in-Office of TurkPA, Nurlan Nigmatulin thanked the Azerbaijani President for the unique building, on behalf of members of the organization.

Nurlan Nigmatulin also emphasized the importance of this event held in the year of the 25th anniversaries of independence of the organization’s member states.

"Today the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries is a unique interactive platform that promotes Turkic unity. This once again confirms the foresight of the idea of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the TurkPA establishment. And new office reflects the desire of the parliamentarians of our countries for a long-term cooperation", said the Speaker.

According to Nigmatulin, today one of the tasks of TurkPA is strengthening of economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries.













This time the Council of Assembly decided to award Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Turkey with TurkPA’s For Merit medal.