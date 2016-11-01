KZT50,000 awarded to Kazakhstan’s Best Volunteer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A ceremony of awarding the winners of the Volunteer 2016 competition took place today in Astana.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society Nurlan Yermekbayev named the best volunteers of the country.

The winners were selected from 150 candidates in three nominations.

The total prize fund of the competition made 360,000 tenge: 50,000 tenge for the 1st place, 40,000 tenge for the 2nd place and 30,000 for the 3rd place.

“Volunteer is not only the name, it is a chance for every young person to implement his or her own ideas and a big responsibility. To be a volunteer means not only being creative and active, but also being a worthy person and a fighter. We believe that all the volunteers are the winners. They are the people with sincere and open hearts. Each of you deserve the highest appraisal and support,” the Minister said addressing the participants of the ceremony.





The “Best Volunteer 2016” title was awarded to: Latif Parpiyev – 1st place, Valeriya Jembetova – 2nd place and Andrey Savchuk – 3rd place.

Aruzhan Kurumbayeva won in the nomination “Best Volunteer at the VI Winter Universiade of Kazakhstan”. Symbat Ramadinkyzy became the second and Aziza Gulmuratova was awarded the third place in this nomination.





In “Best Volunteer Organization” nomination, the 1st prize was awarded to Bolashak Center, the 2nd place was awarded to Ulagat Ulandary youth organization and the Youth Council of LLP Ekibastuz GRES-1 won the 3rd place.





