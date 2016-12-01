KZT 2 M for best tourist symbol of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A contest for the best the idea of Astana tourist brand has been announced.

The brand has to reflect the status of the city, its tourist attractions, sights, features of the landscape and history. It should reflect the color and composite traditions of Kazakhs' decorative art. It is possible to apply the original semantic decisions, graphic elements reflecting the spirit of the city, its essence, and unique slogans. The symbol should conform to the modern, world traditions of design and graphic art.

Applications will be accepted from December 26, 2016 to January 25, 2017. "Anyone can participate in the contest. The winner will get KZT 2 million. The 2nd place amounts to KZT 1 million, for the 3rd place the winner will receive KZT 500.