Kyrgyzstan to host TurkPA’s next session in spring 2017

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Chynybay Tursunbekov met with Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin on Thursday during his working visit to Baku, to participate in the official opening of the new building of the TurkPA Secretariat, Kabar reported citing the press service of the Kyrgyz Parliament.

The sides discussed the state of cooperation between the two fraternal nations and strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.

Tursunbekov said that the opening of the new building of the Secretariat is one of the achievements in the year of Kazakhstan's presidency in the organization.

Speaker Tursunbekov noted that Kyrgyzstan would assume presidency in the TurkPA next year and announced an intention to hold a session of TurkPA in Bishkek in spring 2017. He also invited Nigmatulin to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis Nigmatullin congratulated Tursunbekov on successful holding of the referendum in Kyrgyzstan and expressed Kazakhstan's interest in expanding and strengthening relations between the two countries.