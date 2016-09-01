Weather
Kyrgyz president may return home from Moscow clinic by weekend

28 September 07:23

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev, who is undergoing medical treatment in Moscow, feels much better and might be discharged from hospital by the end of the current week, according to a press statement posted on the Kyrguz president's website on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Medics say Almazbek Atambayev's health condition has improved and is considered as satisfactory. He may be released from hospital at the end of this week," the statement says.

The Kyrgyz leader felt unwell and complained of chest pains at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, on his way from Bishkek to New York. Turkish medics examined him right at the airport, saying he had symptoms of a heart problem necessitating a through medical examination. Medical examination showed symptoms of a heart disorder and the president was asked to undertake urgent medical tests. The president's press service earlier said Atambayev took a short leave from September 20.


Source: TASS

 

