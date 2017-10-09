Klitschko offers advice on Golovkin vs. Canelo rematch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Legendary Ukrainian heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko has shared his thoughts on the scoring controversy in Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez middleweight showdown last month and offered them a piece of advice regarding possible rematch, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"In the types of fights like Canelo and Golovkin you can always expect a lot of emotion, because it's a fight where [both boxers] have a lot of ability. But, bad decisions have always been present [in boxing], there is always someone who is happy with the result... only now there are a lot more [bad decisions happening]," Klitschko told Boxingscene.com.



"But if you can knock out your opponents, you will never have problems with the judges... right there, a small and easy answer to that problem," the former WBC heavyweight champion added.



Klitschko supports the ideas put forward by World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman who wants to create a technology that will make it easier for judges to score fights. Judges, according to Sulaiman, may wear earphones to block out all noises which may affect how they score fights.



"I support the proposal of Mauricio to add some technology... he is someone who is involved in boxing every day. He knows what is needed. For fights you have to be very objective and if these elements help make the task of these human beings easier, I see no problem," he said in conclusion.



As a reminder, the Golovkin vs. Alvarez fight at the T-Mobile Arena on September 16 in Las Vegas ended in a split draw. The rematch is likely to take place next May.