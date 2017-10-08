Weather
Kazhydromet: Dry, windy day expected in Kazakhstan on Oct 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fair and dry weather will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday, according to Kazhydromet.

Some precipitation is expected only in the East. Some parts of the country will see fog and wind strengthening. Dust storm is expected in the South.

In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, as well as in the afternoon in Mangistau, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions, winds will reach 15-20 m/s. Strong winds will cause dust storms across Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions at night.

It will also be foggy in Kostanay region overnight. Winds in the region will reach 15-20 m/s.

 

Keywords: Kazhydromet , Weather in Kazakhstan, Regions,
