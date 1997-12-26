Weather
Astana -15 °С
Almaty -3 °С
Exchange rates
USD 328.91
EUR 343.61
RUB 5.39
CNY 47.36

Kazakhstanis condole with Russian people over plane crash victims

Kazakhstanis condole with Russian people over plane crash victims
26 December 12:45 97

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis are carrying flowers to the building of the Russian Embassy in Astana. The visitors leave flowers on a table at the entrance to the Embassy. Earlier, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin upon death of Russian citizens in a crash of Tu-154 plane which was flying from Sochi to Syrian Latakia.    

Vladimir Putin declared December 26 the Day of Nationwide Mourning.

Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly also expressed condolences to Russia via his Facebook account.

“The death of people in plane crashes is always a tragedy. But this one is perceived with a special pain. Almost all the passengers on board were well-known people who were loved and respected.  Most of them were the members of the world-famous Alexandrov Ensemble. A unique military music band with almost a century-long history… A legendary team which has always supported soldiers in hard times and followed them in flashpoints… The ensemble was involved in ensuring cultural diplomacy. Such losses are irreparable,” Mukhamediuly says.


Kazakhstanis condole with Russian people over plane crash victims 
Kazakhstanis condole with Russian people over plane crash victims 

As earlier reported, Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry which was flying from Sochi to Syria crashed in early morning of December 25 over the Black Sea. As per verified data, 92 people were on board of the aircraft. 

Keywords: Kazakhstan and Russia,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Kyrgyzstan to host TurkPA’s next session in spring 2017
Authorities and Policy > Parliament 0
Putin: Aleppo liberation a crucial point in normalization of situation in Syria and Middle East
World News > World News 0
In 10 years, KazAgro Holding spent 2.3trln tenge on support of agro-industrial complex
Economy and finance > Agriculture 0
Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta
World News > World News 0
New Air Defence Forces Commander appointed
Authorities and Policy > Other Governmental Authorities 0
Putin: Astana talks to start after ceasefire in Syria
Regions > Astana 0
Kazakhstan said to weigh its biggest bank rescue since 2009
Economy and finance > Economy 0

Archive