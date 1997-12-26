Kazakhstanis condole with Russian people over plane crash victims 

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis are carrying flowers to the building of the Russian Embassy in Astana. The visitors leave flowers on a table at the entrance to the Embassy. Earlier, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin upon death of Russian citizens in a crash of Tu-154 plane which was flying from Sochi to Syrian Latakia.

Vladimir Putin declared December 26 the Day of Nationwide Mourning.

Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly also expressed condolences to Russia via his Facebook account.

“The death of people in plane crashes is always a tragedy. But this one is perceived with a special pain. Almost all the passengers on board were well-known people who were loved and respected. Most of them were the members of the world-famous Alexandrov Ensemble. A unique military music band with almost a century-long history… A legendary team which has always supported soldiers in hard times and followed them in flashpoints… The ensemble was involved in ensuring cultural diplomacy. Such losses are irreparable,” Mukhamediuly says.







As earlier reported, Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry which was flying from Sochi to Syria crashed in early morning of December 25 over the Black Sea. As per verified data, 92 people were on board of the aircraft.