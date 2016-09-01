Weather
Kazakhstani schoolchildren to be drug tested - Healthcare Minister

27 September 17:21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani students will be drug tested in schools.

The corresponding statuary provision was included into the amendments to the draft law on mandatory medical insurance by the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Based on the draft law the Ministry of Education and Science will no longer be responsible for medical care in schools," said Healthcare and Social Development Minister Tamara Duissenova introducing the draft law and adding that her ministry will supervise it.

"Starting from January 1, 2018, the state will earmark funds for children in the medical insurance foundation," she said.

According to Minister Duissenova, the first aid rooms in schools previously supervised by the Education Ministry will be governed by local polyclinics. The polyclinics will hire health workers for schools as well. Students' unified health registry will be introduced and integrated into the general healthcare data system.

"Specialists from the polyclinics will be responsible for healthcare check of students as well as smoking, alcohol and drug testing," she explained.

Minister Duissenova also added that there are plans to improve medical services offered to children in schools.

Almost 6 billion tenge was earmarked for the next three years within the framework of the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On republican budget" to this end.

