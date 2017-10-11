Weather
Astana 3 °С
Almaty 7 °С
Exchange rates
USD 337.48
EUR 398.13
RUB 5.83
CNY 51.33

Kazakhstan weather forecast for October 11

Kazakhstan weather forecast for October 11
11 October 2017 07:11 136

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Wednesday, October 11.

According to the forecasters, fair and dry weather will persist across most of the country's territory. Some precipitation possible only overnight and in the morning in the west. Winds will strengthen in a number of regions on Wednesday, causing dust storms in the south.Fog will blanket northern and eastern parts of the country.

Strong winds up to 20-25 m/s will hit Almaty region on Wednesday.

In Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan, as well as in the afternoon in Karaganda region, winds will increase to 15-20 m/s.

Fog is expected in North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East-Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning.

 

Keywords: Kazhydromet , Weather in Kazakhstan, Regions,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
Foreign Office makes statement in connection with Kyrgyz President's remarks
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Powerful earthquake shocks Japanese Fukushima prefecture
World News > World News 0
Kazhydromet: Dry, windy day expected in Kazakhstan on Oct 8
Regions > Regions 0
World MMA Championships: Team Kazakhstan claims 8 medals, finishes 2nd in medal standings
Sport > Sport 0
Police say London museum crash not terror-related
World News > World News 0
Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have always been above momentary political goals - expert
Interviews and commentaries > Commentaries 0
Apple is 'looking into' reports of iPhone 8 batteries swelling
World News > World News 0

Archive