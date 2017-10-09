Weather
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss coop in the field of solar power

9 October 2017

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM In the Uzbek capital Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev met with the director of the SPA "Physics-Sun" Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan Nilufar Avezova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, Nilufar Avezova reported on the ongoing construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Samarkand region and ongoing projects of the Institute aimed at increasing the share of solar power in the country's energy supply.

In turn, the Kazakh diplomat noted the existing opportunities for enhancing cooperation between research institutes in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, especially in the light of the International Center for Green Technologies being created.

The Kazakh side proposed to consider the possibility of concluding a Memorandum of Understanding between the relevant institutions of Uzbekistan, Nazarbayev University, and the Kazakh-British Technical University, as well as to create joint commercial projects in solar power.

Upon the end of the meeting in Taskent, Yerik Utembayev invited Nilufar Avezova to Astana to hold working meetings with Kazakhstani colleagues.

 

Keywords: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Energy, Science and research,
