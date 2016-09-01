Weather
Kazakhstan to need more schools starting from 2018 - Education Minister

27 September 15:06

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least 50 new schools should be built in Kazakhstan annually starting from 2018, says Education and Science Minister Yerlan Sagadiyev.

"As of October 1, 2015, there were 156 schools in advanced state of disrepair countrywide. These schools mostly situated in Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions are to be demolished by late 2018. Six new schools were constructed in Kazakhstan in 2015. In 2016, there have already been build 51 schools. 99 more will be built next year. The number of schoolchildren in urban areas is growing steadily. That is why we believe more schools should be constructed in the cities," Minister Sagadiyev said at the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday.

In his words, a special map showing which regions of the country lack schools have been developed. Based on the map, at least 50 new schools should be built in Kazakhstan annually starting from 2018.

The minister also revealed that based on the results of a monitoring carried out by the ministry it had not used 3 billion tenge earmarked by the Government over the past eight months.

