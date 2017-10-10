Weather
Kazakhstan to impose stricter requirements on air carriers after An-28 crash

10 October 2017 12:25 224

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has commented on the recent An-28 air ambulance crash in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

"You are all aware of the recent tragedy. The whole crew and doctors died. This tragedy shows there are huge problems in the sphere of air medical service," Prime Minister Sagintayev said.

He blamed old aircrafts and lack of flight operating safety for the accident.

"The regional airports have no conditions to receive air ambulances 24/7. As a result, we put the lives of highly skilled specialists and patients at risk. I charge the ministries of healthcare, investment and development, internal affairs as well as government agencies concerned to conduct thorough investigation of this incident," Sagintayev said.

He also instructed to check the air ambulance fleet and impose stricter requirements for air carriers.

As a reminder, the An-28 air ambulance en route Almaty-Shymkent crashed in Almaty region on October 3. The air ambulance was on its way to a woman who was in critical condition after giving birth. As a result of the crash, five people, including doctors, were killed.

Keywords: Almaty region, Incidents , Kazakhstan, Government of Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan ,
