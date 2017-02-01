Weather
Kazakhstan to export 9M tons of grain in 2016-2017

6 February 18:16 222

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Volume of grain export will amount to nearly 9 million tons in Kazakhstan in 2016-2017 marketing year.  

"According to the data of the Public Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance and JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy", since the beginning of current marketing year (since July 1, 2016) as of January 1-, 2017 4.4 million tons of grain (including 2.8 million tons of grain and 1.1 million tons of flour) has been shipped for export. This marketing year the total volume of grain export is forecast to reach 9 million tons," Azhar Kadzhibekova, Director of the Crop Production and Processing Department of the Agriculture Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told Kazinform correspondent.

In her words, wheat remains Kazakhstan's most exported crop. Its share makes 90% of total volume of grain exports. Kazakhstan also exports barley, corn, rice, oat, buckwheat and millet.

According to 2011-2015 statistics, share of wheat in the total volume of grain exports accounted for 89%, barley - 9.4%, rice - 1.1%, corn - 0.3% and other crops - 0.2%.

 

 

 

 

