Kazakhstan to enter China MMA World Championships with new roster

22 November 20:51 42

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Kazakhstan is planning to enter the  IV World Championships in Macau, China, with a new roster. This was stated by Anatoly Kim, the President of Kazakhstan MMA Federation, at a press-conference at the Central Communications Service office.    

“In a relatively short time, the Federation has done great job building sport infrastructure system in regions and achieving good results at the world sport arena. In the past 4 years Kazakhstan has proved its superiority, taking first place on Asian continent and second place in the world,” underlines Kim.

The strongest fighters of the national MMA team will be defending country’s honour, such as:

61.2 kg – Mirat Bekishev, MMA Champion of Kazakhstan (2016)

65.8 kg – Ismail Geroyev, Champion of Kazakhstan (2016), Champion of Asia (2016)

70.3 kg – Altynbek Bakhtygeldinov, silver medalist at MMA Cup Kazakhstan 2014-2015, silver medalist  at MMA Championships of Kazakhstan (2016) .

77.1 kg – Goyti Dazayev, double MMA Champion of Kazakhstan 2015-2016,  MMA Champion of the Cup of Commonwealth (2014)

84 kg - Murad Abdurakhmanov, Champion of Kazakhstan (2014), Champion of Asia (2014), World Champion (2014)

93 kg - Erkinbek Inzhel, Champion of Kazakhstan (2016), Champion of Asia (2016)

+93 kg - Alimzhan Suleymanov, Champion of Almaty city, Champion of MMA Open Cup Astana.

Murad Abdurakhmanov turns out to be the only athlete who has already competed at the world tournaments (Minsk, 2014) and earned the  World MMA Champion title. The rest of team members are the winners and prizewinners of Kazakhstani and Asian championships and have a good potential and all chances to win.

It should be reminded that IV World Championship will be held on 26-27th of November in Macau, People’s Republic of China.   

 

