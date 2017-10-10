Weather
Kazakhstan’s international reserves sink by 1.5% since Jan 2017

10 October 2017 17:01 162

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In September 2017, the international reserves of Kazakhstan have decreased by 1.34% in contrast to July, and by 1.53%, down to $89.363 billion, as compared to the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the figures from the National Bank of Kazakhstan, in September, Kazakhstan's gross international reserves declined by 0.29% (in January-September increased by 10.22%) down to $32.548 billion, including the net international reserves shrinking by 0.26% (+ 10.47%) to 32.034 billion dollars.

The volume of assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan has reached $56.815 billion, diminishing by 1.94% (-7.19%). The volume of assets in freely convertible currency has amounted to $20.577 billion, showing 0.36% decrease for the last month (3.34% growth since the start of the year). The assets in gold have shortened by 0.18% (+24.48%) to $11.971 billion.

 

Keywords: Economy, Astana,
