Weather
Astana -10 °С
Almaty -2 °С
Exchange rates
USD 332.09
EUR 346.87
RUB 5.46
CNY 47.80

Kazakhstan ready to step up export of agricultural products to Iran

Kazakhstan ready to step up export of agricultural products to Iran
22 December 15:38 127

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is ready to export grain and other agriculture products to Iran, according to President Nursultan Nazarbayev who said it following the talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Astana Dec 22.    

“Iranian companies are implementing today agricultural projects worth $480mln. We are ready to export both grain and other agricultural products like sunflower oil, rape and rice to your country,” N.Nazarbayev noted.

The President said that both countries’ transport-logistics potential can be used for this purpose.

This is joint usage and development of enormous potential of the two countries in transit and logistics sphere. You know, that Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad has turned into an effective transport and communication system in the region enabling Kazakhstan and Iran and other countries to come in the Gulf States. We have started joint construction of logistics centers of grain and container terminals,” Nazarbayev added.   

 

 

Keywords: Agro-industrial complex development, President of Kazakhstan , Kazakhstan and Iran, Foreign policy ,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
President Nazarbayev to pay working visit to Russia
Authorities and Policy > Eurasian Economic Union 0
Gusty wind, blizzard forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan
Regions > Regions 0
Russian Ambassador to Turkey assassinated in Ankara
World News > World News 0
Lorry kills 9, injures dozens at Christmas market in Berlin
World News > World News 0
Kazakh Foreign Ministry condemns assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
Kazakh tennis player Shvedova honored with high state award
Sport > Sport 0
Russian ambassador's assassination ‘dangerous diplomatic precedent' - Tokayev
Authorities and Policy > Parliament 0

Archive