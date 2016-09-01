Weather
Astana 9 °С
Almaty 8 °С
Exchange rates
USD 337.16
EUR 379.10
RUB 5.29
CNY 50.56

Kazakhstan lags behind OECD countries in terms of life expectancy

28 September 14:35

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Life expectancy in Kazakhstan has exceeded 70 years, according to Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova.

However, according to Minister Duissenova, Kazakhstan still lags behind the OECD member countries in that respect.

"In terms of maternal and infant mortality we lag behind those countries we try to emulate," admitted Duissenova at the forum themed "Reform of Healthcare in Kazakhstan: protecting nation's health" in Astana on Wednesday.

In her words, the expected lifespan in Kazakhstan exceeded 70 years and mortality rate decreased by 15.3% thanks to implementation of two state programs of healthcare development in 2005-2015.

Minister Duissenova reminded that the ministry proceeded to the implementation of the new State Program "Densaulyk" for 2016-2019 aimed at further deepening of reforms in the sphere of healthcare. Within the framework of the new program and based on the experience of the OECD member states and recommendations of the World Bank and WHO, Kazakhstan will introduce the Public Health Service.

According to the minister, starting from 2018 pharmaceuticals made in Kazakhstan will be examined for compliance with the international standards.

 

 

Keywords: Government of Kazakhstan, Healthcare, Kazakhstan, Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development, OECD,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Tajik President Rahmon pays visit to Nurobod District
Society > Events 0
Baltimore police searching for 3 shooters after 8 people shot & injured, including toddler
World > World News 0
Kazakhstan, Iran boost economic coop
Authorities and Policy > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Golubev wins in 2nd round of Orleans qualification
Society > Sport 0
Suicide attack kills 6 in Baghdad
World > World News 0
Algeria train collision injures at least 78
World > World News 0
Kazakhstan-North Korea: A study in nuclear contrast
Society > For Nuclear Weapons Free World 0
×

Archive