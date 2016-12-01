Kazakhstan, Iran to benefit from coop in transit and logistics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Iran is not only a close neighbor of Kazakhstan in the region, but also our reliable partner. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it on Thursday after the talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Akorda Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“We have never broken our ties even when sanctions were imposed against Iran. We have held two rounds of negotiations regarding the nuclear programme and we have made a passive contribution to the solution of this problem,” N.Nazarbayev said.

Ways of development and strengthening of bilateral relations were discussed at the meeting, the Kazakh Leader added.

“The scope of the Kazakh-Iranian dialogue is being expanded and gains a systemic character. Our main goal is to promote friendly ties between the two nations,” Nazarbayev highlighted.

He added that the negotiations focused on the ways of strengthening partnership in trade-economic sphere and several priority areas of interaction were defined.

“This is joint usage and development of enormous potential of the two countries in transit and logistics sphere. You know, that Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad has turned into an effective transport and communication system in the region enabling Kazakhstan and Iran as well as other countries to come in the Gulf States. We have started joint construction of logistics centers of grain and container terminals,” Nazarbayev noted and added that cooperation in railroad sector dynamically developed in recent years. “This work needs to be continued,” he stressed.