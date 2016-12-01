Kazakhstan, Iran simplify mutual party travels

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Iran have signed an agreement on simplification of mutual party travels. The document simplifies the visa regime for tourist groups of 5 - 50 people, as informed by Director of the Department of Tourism of RoK Ministry for Investments and Development Marat Igali.

"The agreement signed following the official visit of the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani to Kazakhstan creates a legal and organizational basis for implementation of mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of mutual party travels of Kazakhstan and Iranian citizens. The document simplifies the visa regime for tourist groups of 5 - 50 people. The tourist authorities of the two countries will exchange the list of local tour operators responsible for formation of tourist groups going to Kazakhstan and Iran", - he said.

The agreement was signed within quite a short term, Marat Igali said. As he emphasized, Iran is a perspective neighboring market where 80 million people live. For more than 30 years the country has been under sanctions, and now it has opened itself to the world, actively developing internal and external tourism. Now it is important to fulfill the signed agreements. We expect that the Kazakhstan and Iranian tour operators will actively interact in this direction", - Marat Igali said.

It is planned to start a through flight between Astana and Tehran. Earlier through air communication was established between Almaty and Tehran.