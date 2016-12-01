Kazakhstan, Iran signed several coop documents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several documents have been signed today after the negotiations of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev with Iranian Leader Hassan Rouhani in Akorda Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

These are:

- The Agreement between the Kazakh and Iranian governments on cooperation in veterinary and animal health protection. The document stipulates both countries’ obligations on prevention and control over mass sickness of animals.

- The Agreement between the Kazakh and Iranian governments on cooperation in maritime commercial shipping. As per the document, both sides are obliged to create equal conditions in the field of commercial shipping.

- The Memorandum between the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan and Iran Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization on simplification of mutual group travels.

- The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the National Bank of Kazakhstan and Central Bank of Iran on assistance in organization of bilateral trade.

- The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare of Iran on cooperation in labour and social protection sphere.