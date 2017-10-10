Weather
Kazakhstan fairweather forecast for Tuesday, October 10

10 October 2017 07:29 89

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Tuesday, October 10, Kazinform reports.

Fair and dry weather persists across most of the country's territory on Tuesday. Occasional showers only possible in the west. In some parts of the country, winds will strengthen causing dust storms in the south. Fog will blanket northern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan at night and in the morning.

In Zhalanashakol district of Almaty region, winds will strength to 18-23 m/s.

In the Mugodzhar district of Aktobe region, winds will reach 18 m/s.

In Zhambyl region - 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23 m/s.

In Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions, winds are expected to strengthen 15-20 m/s. Winds will cause dust storms in Kyzylorda region.

It will be foggy in North and East Kazakhstan regions overnight and in the morning.



Photo: RTR Moldova.

Keywords: Weather in Kazakhstan, Regions, Kazhydromet ,
