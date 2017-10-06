Kazakhstan checking presence of its citizens among victims of mass road accident in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is checking whether there are any nationals of Kazakhstan among those killed in the road accident in the Vladimir Region in Russia, Kazinform reports.

Anuar Zhainakov, official spokesperson of the ministry, told Kazinform via phone that the information [about the Kazakhstani citizens] is being checked. The details are to follow.



As a reminder, at least 16 people were killed in the collision of a passenger bus and a train in the Russian town of Pokrov tonight.



At least 16 people were killed as a result of the collision. Of 34 involved in the accident, two children are in an intensive care unit and 12 people more have been hospitalized.



The road accident happened at 3:39 a.m. Moscow time. The passenger bus traveling from Kazakhstan crashed into the train en route Saint Petersburg - Nizhniy Novgorod. According to preliminary reports, there were 56 passengers in the bus at the moment of the accident.