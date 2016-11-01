Kazakhstan's international donation over $ 300 million in 20 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the last 20 years Kazakhstan has provided help to our countries for the amount of over USD 300 million. This was told by UN Permanent Representative in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura, Kazinform reports.

"The help to other countries provided by Kazakhstan for the last 20 years amounts to USD 300 million. Kazakhstan is also known for the system of official help to development which was created in line the OECD standards. Quite recently Japan, Kazakhstan and UNDP developed a joint gender equality initiative to help Afghanistan. Such help will be provided in healthcare and public administration", Norimasa Shimomura said after presentation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the Senate of the RoK Parliament.

He underlined that Kazakhstan has two main goals which are in tune with the three features of the UN SDG: continuous pursue of sustainable development goals including gender equality and 'green' economy and Kazakhstan's role of developing donor country.



"The Parliament can take part in this cause in order to bring the sustainable development goals into the legislative system with budget allocations", Shimomura said.