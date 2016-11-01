Kazakh weightlifter Ilya Ilyin stripped off Olympic ‘gold'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received the official notification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on sanctions against Kazakhstani weightlifter Ilya Ilyin who clinched gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics and failed anti-doping tests, Kazinform has learnt from the committee.

"In accordance with the decision of the IOC disciplinary commission Ilya Ilyin who competed in the men's 94kg weightlifting events was disqualified from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics. Reanalysis of his samples from both Olympic Games resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances. His results were annulled and he will be stripped off his medals. The International Weightlifting Federation will make a decision on the duration of his qualification," the NOC said in a statement.



The NOC of the Republic of Kazakhstan supports the policy of ‘zero tolerance' in doping issues. It also considers the protection of clean athletes and the fight against doping as top priorities.