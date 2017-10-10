Weather
Astana 10 °С
Almaty 13 °С
Exchange rates
USD 341.97
EUR 401.58
RUB 5.86
CNY 51.63

Kazakh tennis players skyrocket in ATP rankings

Kazakh tennis players skyrocket in ATP rankings
10 October 2017 10:19 98

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik have retained their spots in the updated ATP ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin and Bublik are ranked 82nd and 100th this week, respectively.

Kazakh tennis players skyrocket in ATP rankings


Kazakh tennis players skyrocket in ATP rankings

Spaniard Rafael Nadal still tops the ATP rankings, followed by Swiss Roger Federer and British Andy Murray.

It should be noted that two Kazakhstani tennis players Timur Khabibulin and Alexander Nedovesov leapfrogged in the ATP doubles rankings after claiming the ATP Challenger title in Almaty. Khabibulin jumped 53 spots up landing №219 and Nedovyesov climbed 76 spots up to №233.

Keywords: Kazakhstan, Sport, Tennis,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
Kazakh Mominov secures fourth professional victory
Sport > Sport 0
Kyrgyz Deputy PM dies in car accident
World News > World News 0
Nursultan Nazarbayev greets Vladimir Putin on his birthday
Authorities and Policy > President 0
Departing Ambassador of Sweden to Kazakhstan receives country's state award
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Car hits people near Natural History Museum in London
World News > World News 0
Kazakh judoka wins Tashkent Grand Prix
Sport > Sport 0
Foreign Office makes statement in connection with Kyrgyz President's remarks
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0

Archive