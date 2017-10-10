Kazakh tennis players skyrocket in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik have retained their spots in the updated ATP ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin and Bublik are ranked 82nd and 100th this week, respectively.













Spaniard Rafael Nadal still tops the ATP rankings, followed by Swiss Roger Federer and British Andy Murray.



It should be noted that two Kazakhstani tennis players Timur Khabibulin and Alexander Nedovesov leapfrogged in the ATP doubles rankings after claiming the ATP Challenger title in Almaty. Khabibulin jumped 53 spots up landing №219 and Nedovyesov climbed 76 spots up to №233.