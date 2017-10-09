Weather
Kazakh Shvedova plummets down WTA rankings

9 October 2017 14:45 139

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas has slightly improved her standing in the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to the updated rankings, Diyas is ranked 62nd in the world. Another tennis player representing Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva lost seven spots sliding down to №54.

Yaroslava Shvedova, who once was ranked 25th in the WTA rankings, plummeted down from №151 to №290 in the rankings this week.

Romanian Simona Halep was proclaimed the new world №1 this week. She elbowed aside former №1 Garbine Muguruza who is ranked 2nd now. Czech Karolina Pliskova climbed to the third spot of the WTA rankings surpassing Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (4th).

