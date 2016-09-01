Weather
Kazakh Putintseva stunned by Venus Williams in Wuhan

27 September 18:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the second round of the 2016 Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open in China today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 21-year-old Putintseva was edged out by defending champion Venus Williams in straight sets 3-6, 2-6. Williams took their head-to-head statistics to 4:1.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $2,288,250.

The Wuhan Open held at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center was one of three WTA events in China new to the calendar in 2014.

