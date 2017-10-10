Weather
Kazakh PM sacks Vice Minister of Energy amid fuel crisis

10 October 2017 10:53 109

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev on Tuesday sacked Vice Minister of Energy Asset Magauov and reprimanded Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev amid severe shortage of fuel across the country, Kazinform reports.


Premier Sagintayev announced his decision to remove Vice Minister Magauov and reprimand Minister Bozumbayev at the session of the Government, stressing they should be held responsible for edging away from their responsibilities.

Additionally, Sagintayev made the decision to sack Daniyar Berlibayev, Vice President of KazMunaiGas JSC, and reprimand the head of the state oil giant Sauat Mynbayev.


At last week's session of the Government, Energy Minister Bozumbayev claimed that despite long queues at fuel stations countrywide Kazakhstan has no problems with shortage of fuel.


"I just want to make it clear that the word ‘shortage' is not the right one to use in this situation, there is no fuel shortage," Bozumbayev assured members of the Cabinet last week. He claimed that the country had enough AI-92 fuel to meet the needs of consumers in the regions.

Over the past couple of weeks, Kazakhstan has been grappling with fuel shortage. The regions of the country also saw a hike in fuel prices, for instance AI-92 prices went up from 135 tenge per litre up to 150 tenge per litre.

 

 

Keywords: Oil & Gas, Government of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan,
