Kazakh Kukushkin to face Tomas Berdych at 2016 Shenzhen Open

27 September 16:32

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has eliminated Czech Lukas Rosol to reach the second round of the 2016 Shenzhen Open in China today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №80 Kukushkin needed almost three hours to defeat the 31-year-old Czech. The Kazakhstani came out victorious in three sets 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

It should be noted that Kukushkin is three years younger than his opponent and ranked five spots higher in the ATP rankings.

He previously outplayed Rosol only once in Moscow in 2011 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 2:0 with his three-set win in Shenzhen.

Next up for the 28-year-old Kukushkin is top-seed Czech Tomas Berdych.

The 2016 Shenzhen Open will run in the Chinese city of Shenzhen until October 2. The tournament's prize fund exceeds $600,000.

