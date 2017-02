ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has moved up in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin moved six spots up to №93.



British player Andy Murray remains world number one with 11,540 points. Coming in 2nd is Serb Nopvak Djokovic with 9,825 points. Swiss Stan Wawrinka is ranked 3rd with 5,695 points.