Weather
Astana 6 °С
Almaty 8 °С
Exchange rates
USD 343.66
EUR 402.22
RUB 5.95
CNY 51.65

Kazakh judokas grab two gold medals in Kyrgyzstan

Kazakh judokas grab two gold medals in Kyrgyzstan
9 October 2017 16:40 168

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Over 300 judokas aged 12 to 16 competed in the Open Judo Tournament in Bishkek. Athletes from Mangistau region won six medals, including two gold ones at the event, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As head coach Berik Zhumagaliyev said, Yernar Nadirbay (32 kg) and Dauren Tolegenov (55 kg) from "Zhas Batyr" Youth Sports School of Mangistau Region claimed gold.

Zhandos Abuov (46 kg) and Kanatbek Amanzholov (66 kg) brought silver to the national team.

Kuanyshbek Komekov (38 kg) and Abubakir Baubek (70 kg) settled for bronze.

 

Keywords: Sport, Mangistau region,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
PyeongChang Winter Olympics hoped to revitalize tourism boom in Korea
World News > World News 0
First ever Media Week closes in Astana
Society > Events 0
Kazakh fashion makes a splash in Madrid
Society > Entertainment 0
U.S. approves possible 15-bln-USD sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia
World News > World News 0
Barys suffer 3:1 defeat from Sochi on road
Sport > Sport 0
Golovkin to be WBC Ambassador in Mexico
Sport > Sport 0
Costa Rica reports 10 deaths from T.S. Nate
World News > World News 0

Archive