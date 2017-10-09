Weather
Kazakh Information Minister Abayev takes part in WTDC-17

9 October 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Buenos Aires Minister of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev participated in the work of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-17), Kazinform has learnt from the ministry. 

On the sidelines of the conference, October 8, Minister Abayev met with Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Houlin Zhao. During the meeting, the sides discussed installing fiber-optic lines in rural areas.

Additionally, Dauren Abayev held a bilateral meeting with Masahiko Tominaga, Vice Minister for Policy Coordination of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan. At the meeting, the Kazakh official stressed that Japan boats extensive experience in terms of mass media development.

"We are especially interested in the Japanese experience in legislation in the sphere of mass media. Nowadays, Japan's TV market is the second largest in the world behind the U.S. We are also keen to explore Japan's experience in terms of the switch to digital broadcasting," Minister Abayev pointed out.

The sides also touched upon the issues of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of information, development of ICT infrastructure and how to tackle the spread of illegal content online.

The WTDC-17 is due to last till October 20 in the capital of Argentina.

