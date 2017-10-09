Kazakh Diyas to face world №4 at the start of Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In her first match at the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2017, Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas will face the first seeded Elina Svitolina from Ukraine, Sports.kz reports.

The tournament will take place from October 7-15, 2017 at the iconic Victoria Park Tennis Stadium.

Last year, WTA No. 1 Angelique Kerber, as well as seven-time Grand Slam winner, Venus Williams, both competed in Hong Kong. However, it was former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki who won the title in front of a packed stadium, beating Kristina Mladenovic of France, 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-2 in a highly-entertaining final.