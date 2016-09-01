Kazakh designers showcase their collections at Pitti Super exhibition

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani designers-participants of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty Leonid Zherebtsov, Aigul Kassymova and Anthena Clothing took part in the international exhibition Pitti Super held within the framework of the Milan Fashion Week.

After rigorous selection process, they showcased their Spring Summer 2017 collections at the exhibition.



"Our goal was not only to demonstrate our latest collections, but also to acquaint the world of fashion with Kazakhstani designers. It will open the global market [for other Kazakhstani designers]," said President of the Alem Fashion Association Zhanel Bertayeva.



"Participation in the event is another opportunity to ensure export of Kazakhstani products to the EU countries," a source at the KAZNEX INVEST Agency said.



Pitti Super is an annual exhibition of accessories and clothing that shows the upcoming and coming designers to the world. It is attended by over 6,000 buyers from 48 countries every year.