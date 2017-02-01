Kazakh-Czech business forum to be held in Astana Feb 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 6, Astana will host a business forum of the Kazakh and Czech companies.

Chairperson of the Czech Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies, CEO of the Kazakh Chamber of Commerce as well as Kazakh, Czech businessmen involved in development and manufacture of special transport vehicles, make-up and veterinary drugs, mineral fertilizers, supply of information and communication technologies etc. are expected to participate in the event.

The Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan and Economic Chamber of the Czech Republic are planning to sign a memorandum of mutual cooperation during the forum.

The event will be held in Zheruyik Hall of Riixos President Astana Hotel.