Kazakh boxers collect 4 medals at int'l tournament in Uzbekistan

10 October 2017 16:35 205

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxers claimed four medals at the prestigious international tournament in Uzbekistan in memory of renowned trainer Viktor Zolotaryov, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani Angelina Lukas hauled gold in 51kg weight category. Silver went to Lyubov Khassiyeva (69kg) and Saniya Alzhanova (75kg). Kazakh boxer Baglan Zhaksylyk settled for bronze.

Honored coach of Kazakhstan Alimbek Balmagambetov noted that all winners, except Saniya Alzhanova, came from Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

He also said he hoped that the international tournament in Uzbekistan and the silver medal would be a steppingstone for his trainee Saniya and help her achieve ever greater success in boxing.

"Saniya has a huge potential and might become a great boxer. She stands a good chance to join the national boxing team and represent Kazakhstan at international tournaments," Balmagambetov said.

