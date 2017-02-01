Weather
Astana -16 °С
Almaty -14 °С
Exchange rates
USD 322.92
EUR 346.91
RUB 5.42
CNY 46.99

Kazakh boxer Zhakiyanov to fight for world title vs. Rau'shee Warren

Kazakh boxer Zhakiyanov to fight for world title vs. Rau'shee Warren
6 February 21:00 77

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Interim WBA World bantamweight champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1-0, 18KOs) continues training for the world title fight in Toledo, Ohio, Kazinform correspondent reports.

British former professional boxer Ricky Hatton shared a short video of the training session with Zhanat on Twitter.

"Zhanat Zhakianov in Toledo Ohio looking sharp ready for Friday's world title challenge," he tweeted.

Recall that Zhanat Zhakiyanov missed 2016 and had no fights due to an injury. On February 10, he will take on the world champion Rau'shee Warren who will defend his 118 pound title.


Kazakh boxer Zhakiyanov to fight for world title vs. Rau'shee Warren
 
Kazakh boxer Zhakiyanov to fight for world title vs. Rau'shee Warren

Keywords: Boxing, Kazakhstan, Sport,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
WU 2017: Kazakhstan overwhelmed Czech Republic in hockey
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Mayors of 26 major CIS cities to be invited to EXPO-2017
State programs and projects > Expo-2017 0
OPEC oil basket price up
World News > World News 0
Barys defeated Minsk’s Dinamo 5:1
Sport > Sport 0
Kazakhstan aims set in President’s Message coincide with SCO goals
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
PM criticized Arselor Mittal for not buying Kazakhstan goods
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
National companies to have uniform purchasing rules, PM
Authorities and Policy > Government 0

Archive