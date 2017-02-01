Kazakh boxer Zhakiyanov to fight for world title vs. Rau'shee Warren

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Interim WBA World bantamweight champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1-0, 18KOs) continues training for the world title fight in Toledo, Ohio, Kazinform correspondent reports.

British former professional boxer Ricky Hatton shared a short video of the training session with Zhanat on Twitter.



"Zhanat Zhakianov in Toledo Ohio looking sharp ready for Friday's world title challenge," he tweeted.



Recall that Zhanat Zhakiyanov missed 2016 and had no fights due to an injury. On February 10, he will take on the world champion Rau'shee Warren who will defend his 118 pound title.









