ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Association (WBA) released an updated rankings in all weight categories, Sports.kz reports.

Isa Akberbayev retained 15th position in light heavyweight. Kanat Islam remained fourth in middleweight Top 15. Zhankosh Turarov from 11th climbed to 9th place in welterweight. Zhanat Zhakiyanov remains number one in bantamweight.