ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has updated its rankings of boxers, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakh welterweight champion Kanat Islam was featured into the WBO's top 10 this time. The WBO placed Islam on the 6th spot.



It should be noted that the Kazakhstani boxer is 15th in the IBF rankings and 5th in the WBA rankings.