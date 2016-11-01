Weather
Kashagan oil production volumes revealed

22 November 12:41 123

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan produced 479,000 tons of commercial oil and 97 million tons of marketable gas at Kashagan field so far, Kazakh Energy Ministry said in a message.

The ministry reminded that hydrocarbons production at Kashagan was resumed on September 28 and the first batch of oil was sent abroad on October 14, trend.az reports.

It is planned to increase production at the field until the end of 2016 and in 2017.

Kashagan is a large oil and gas field in Kazakhstan, located in the north of the Caspian Sea. Its recoverable oil reserves amount to 9-13 billion barrels.

The project participants are KMG Kashagan BV (16.88 percent), AGIP Caspian Sea BV (nearly 16.81 percent), CNPC Kazakhstan BV (8.33 percent), Exxon Mobil Kazakhstan Inc. (nearly 16.81 percent), INPEX North Caspian Sea Ltd., Shell Kazakhstan Development BV (nearly 16.81 percent), and Total E&P Kazakhstan (nearly 16.81 percent). The field is operated by North Caspian Operating Company BV (NCOC).

 

 

