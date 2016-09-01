Weather
Astana 6 °С
Almaty 10 °С
Exchange rates
USD 337.56
EUR 379.35
RUB 5.27
CNY 50.62

Kashagan field's oil wells to open in few days

27 September 18:41

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will start opening wells at Kashagan oil field in a few days, Sputnik Kazakhstan quoted the country's Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev as saying.

"We think that wells opening will start in a few days and expect the batch of oil will be delivered in 2H of October, between Oct. 15-23," the minister said.
Kashagan is a large oil and gas field in Kazakhstan, located in the north of the Caspian Sea, trend.az reports.

The geological reserves of Kashagan are estimated at 4.8 billion tons of oil. The total oil reserves amount to 38 billion barrels; some 10 billion out of them are recoverable reserves. There are large natural gas reserves at the Kashagan field - over one trillion cubic meters.The production at the Kashagan field started in September 2013, but in October, it was suspended after a gas leak in one of the main pipelines.

Official start of oil production at Kashagan oil and gas field is scheduled on October 23, Bozumbayev said earlier.

 

 

Keywords: Kazakhstan, Oil & Gas,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Sunny weather to dominate in Kazakhstan Sep 25
0
Aru is 4th after Giro dell'Emilia
Society > Sport 0
Atyrau city to host investment forum Sep 29-30
Regions > Atyrau region 0
Washington State gun attack suspect in custody
World > World News 0
UN Security Council to meet on Sunday to discuss situation in Aleppo
World > World News 0
Almaty Boxing Evening: Akhmedov knocked out Georgian boxer in 1st round
Regions > Almaty 0
Issa Akberbayev beats German Michael Kurzweil
Society > Sport 0
×

Archive