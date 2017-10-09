Weather
KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 342.92

9 October 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOM) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in the US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was held on KASE today due to holiday on October 9 in the US (Columbus Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 19 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT342.92 per dollar, the trades volume - USD42,300 th.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On the Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT51.7000 per yuan, the ask - KZT51.7600 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.

 

 

Keywords: KASE, Economy,
