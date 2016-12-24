KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 332.91

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOМ) and euro with T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in US dollar with Т+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) and euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holiday on December 26, 2016 in the US, Great Britain and Germany (Christmas Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 20 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session. US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT332.91 per dollar, the trades volume – USD119,400 th. On euro with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close. On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close. Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT47.8650 per yuan (KZT-0.7089), the trades volume – CNY1,000 th. (CNY1,450 th.). All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.