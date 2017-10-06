Weather
KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.66 (-1.34)

6 October 2017 11:19 155

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM and CNYKZT_TOD was held on KASE today due to holidays on October 9 in the US (Columbus Day) and from October 1 to 8 in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 23 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT343.66 per dollar (KZT-1.34), the trades volume - USD106,800 th. (USD-14,150 th.).

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.

 

 

Keywords: Economy, KASE,
