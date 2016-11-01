Weather
KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 336.13 (-2.86)

22 November 11:22 121

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT336.13 per dollar (KZT-2.86), the trades volume - USD53,450 th. 

(USD+41,300 th).

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT48.6600 per yuan (KZT-0.4500), the trades volume - CNY200 th.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no
deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.

 

 

