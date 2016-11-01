Weather
KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.51 (-0.97)

23 November 11:23 79

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOM was not traded today due to the holiday on November 24, 2016 in the US (Thanksgiving Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 23 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.51 per dollar (KZT-0.97), the trades volume - USD210,100 th. 

(USD+156,650 th).

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT48.2800 per yuan (KZT-0.3800), the trades volume - CNY400 th. (CNY+200 th.)

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no
deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.

 

 

