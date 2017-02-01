Weather
KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.73

7 February 11:26 91

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT322.73 per dollar (KZT+0.93), the trades volume - USD41,450 th. (USD+650 th.).

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT345.50 per euro; the ask - KZT346.00 per euro.

On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT47.3260 per yuan (KZT+0.0672), the trades volume - CNY500 th. (CNY-300 th.)

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were
made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.

 

