Weather
Astana 6 °С
Almaty 7 °С
Exchange rates
USD 337.56
EUR 379.35
RUB 5.27
CNY 50.62

KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.38

26 September 15:59

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT337.38 per US dollar at the trades volume
USD59,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2781 per ruble at the trades volume
RUR16,200 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT337.56 per dollar (KZT+0.19); the total volume of
trades - USD83,700 th. (USD-10,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +12.5276 % per annum at the trades volume of USD259,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +12.6000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD30,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.

 

 

Keywords: Economy, KASE,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
UN Security Council votes for resolution supporting global nuclear tests ban
Society > For Nuclear Weapons Free World 0
Freeze predicted for Akmola, Karaganda regions
0
Car burnt down in Astana
Society > Incidents 0
Chief banker: NB minimizes its intervention in FX market
Business and Economy > Economy 0
Tenge, rouble to react on ‘sharp' oil prices change - Akishev
Business and Economy > Economy 0
Evidence of ancient Christian community discovered in Kazakhstan
Society > Religion 0
TurkPA observer mission started its work in Azerbaijan
Authorities and Policy > Parliament 0
×

Archive