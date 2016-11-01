KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.27

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday in the US on November 24 (Thanksgiving Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT335.27 per US dollar at the trades volume USD169,950 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 and T+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2773 per ruble at the trades volume RUR30,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT335.48 per dollar (KZT-3.51); the total volume of trades – USD223,400 th. (USD+144,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +11.3205 % per annum at the trades volume of USD248,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.